Best Instruments That Look Like They Belong in a Mad Scientist’s Lab
Schmekelhead
While he’s known in Dallas as a visual artist and curator of Tradewind’s avant-garde noise cabaret Running With Scissors, Jim Branstetter can also be caught performing in the darkest corners of the city as Schmekelhead, a project that is either an evil scientist’s experiment or a one-man show of hair-raising soundscapes created by homemade theremins and spring boxes to score black-and-white silent films. Branstetter scores with such precision that it is easy to fall into a story of one’s own making no matter how abstract. Is it performance art or just something refreshing on the bill? We’re not sure, but Schmekelhead is something straight out of science fiction.