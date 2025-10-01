Best Out-of-Town Band That Calls Dallas a Second Home
North by North
Nate Girard and Kendra Blank must have someone in Dallas who’s doing their laundry. That’s the only sensible explanation for why the Chicago-based crunch rock duo known as North by North stops by so frequently. They play Dallas venues more often than many genuinely local bands — and we’re not complaining. Guitarist Girard and drummer Blank have an electric presence that makes stages large and small feel gigantic. And it looks like we’re destined to continue hearing from them for a long time. Even after playing more than 650 shows, North by North are sticking by the ethos emblazoned on their home page: “Tour until we die.”