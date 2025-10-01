Best Place to Drink Outside
If we’re all being honest, we can agree that there are only about 15 days out of the year in Dallas when it’s not too hot, wet, icy or tornado-y to sit on a bar patio with a drink. So when one of those 15 days comes around, it’s important to make good use of it. Happiest Hour has enough space to allow you to do just that. With a ground-floor beer garden and a rooftop terrace, there’s plenty of space to breathe without worrying about putting your elbow into someone else’s IPA. And it’s just a few blocks from the American Airlines Center, making it a great place to stop for a beer or a cocktail before a Mavericks game.