Best Place to Drink Texas Wine
Founded in Bryan in 1977, Messina Hof added a tasting room in a historic hotel building on Grapevine’s Main Street in 2014. There, visitors can sample reds, whites, rosés and ports the winery makes from grapes grown across the state, including in the Brazos River Valley and the Hill Country. Some favorites are the Estate Sagrantino, a ruby-colored red made from grapes grown at the winery’s Bryan vineyard, as well as a Riesling from the winery’s High Plains Vineyard. The winery also offers a full selection of ports and dessert wines. If they’re pouring the tawny port during your visit, make sure you have a glass.