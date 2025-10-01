Best Reality Show Star
Maelyn Jarmon from The Voice
It’s not fair, because this was really no contest for Dallas’ other reality show stars. For starters, Maelyn Jarmon is someone you don’t root against or wish would stop being such a (insert your own filthy noun here). You root for her because she’s genuine, nice and talented, unlike 99.1% of the people who make it through reality show producers’ casting departments. The Frisco native became one of the first 12 finalists at the start of the 16th season of the NBC singing competition The Voice with a beautiful performance of Sting’s “Fields of Gold” during her blind audition, and musical powerhouse John Legend chose her to coach for his first season on the show. The choice would lead to a big payoff for both of them when Jarmon finished first in a neck-and-neck race with Gyth Rigdon, giving Jarmon the top trophy and Legend’s first win on his first season of the show. She deserved the win, and we’re not just saying that because she was born on the near edge of the metropolitan area. Jarmon is completely deaf in her left ear and has only 80% hearing in her right ear. She deserves everything her music career is destined to bring her.