Best Rock Bar
Reno's Chop Shop Saloon
It really doesn’t get more rock than Reno’s Chop Shop Saloon, a Dallas staple nestled in the shadows around the corner from Punk Society on Crowdus and July Alley in Deep Ellum. Don’t let all the dyed-black hair, black clothes and dark make-up of its patrons scare you off; Reno’s is friendlier and more welcoming than meets the eye. The only catch is that you absolutely have to be ready for the soothing sounds of the hardest metal and punk rock you will find in any bar in Dallas. Possibly in the state. Divided between a bar and a performance space, Reno’s is also a great place to catch small and local bands that play anything from pop punk to powerviolence. Reno’s doesn’t mess with a lot of glassware, preferring bottles and cans and plastic cups to anything that might be perceived as elegant or dainty. And the drinks are some of the cheapest you’ll find in Deep Ellum, served up with a sign of the horns and a few bangs of the head.