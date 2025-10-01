Best Themed Nights
Since taking over the music programming at the “hoity tonk” Uptown venue a few years back, entertainment director Kylee Kimosh has diversified the traditionally country spot with rootsier, soulful acts. From Shakey Graves to Charley Crockett, Kimosh has kept her taste-making fingers on the pulse of the current soundscape by making the bar a destination spot that includes R&B and blues. But it’s The Rustic’s themed nights that make patrons show up for a night of nostalgic delight. Whether it’s up-and-comers like Frankie Leonie doing Dolly Day, Taylor Nicks signing ’90s country diva favorites, or popstress Remy Reilly tearing into No Doubt covers, Kimosh manages to showcase new talent while appealing to the audience’s sentimentality.