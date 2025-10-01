Best Churros
Rusty Taco
In a broad sense, Rusty Taco is all about reinvention: the original location boasts a renovated filling station (complete with a gas station island for a patio and substantial windows from repurposed overhead doors). In a narrow sense, they do not compromise. You may know Rusty Taco for their no-nonsense tacos packed with unalloyed flavor. What you might not know is that this Dallas-based taco shop excels in churro creations. Prepare for a signature dessert of the Southwest that blows Disneyland churros out of the water in size and flavor.