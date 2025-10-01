Best Small-Batch Local Beer
Barrett Tillman is the one-man operation behind Blackman Brewing. To find his bottles for retail sale, you’ll have to drive down to Small Brewpub in Oak Cliff and look at the little shelf on the left side of the dining room. There are lots of small-batch experiments here, including wild-fermented brews, fruited sours and Curry #30, so-called because it employs a blend of dozens of curry spices. It’s not really a spicy ale in the flame-throwing sense, just a super-flavorful one. The curry comes through without getting overwhelming; it’s refreshing and eyebrow-raising and uncanny and delicious all at the same time.