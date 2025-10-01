Best Apartment Community

Koneko Studio
Nobody knows exactly when vegan, punk rock, all-natural tattoo parlors/stores became a thing, but one can be sure the world has fully embraced them when a new one comes to Dallas, of all places. And for good reason! The word has gotten out that tattoo ink often contains toxic metals, as well as animal-derived dyes and byproducts. Koneko seeks to provide not only natural but cruelty-free alternatives for those who are looking to make a difference in the environment and their all-around well-being. Located on industrial Main Street, the bright, curated shop is full of plants, comfy couches and all-natural products, including faux leather purses. Brands that specialize in leather-free, eco-friendly bags are a strong investment to make if you’re looking for an animal-friendly alternative to hide. Further, the team, led by founder Linda Bishop, tests each and every product in store, so customers can rest assured of their quality. Each of their team members specializes in tattoos then some, offering lots of other cruelty-free cosmetic procedures such as waxing, eyelash extensions and piercings. When the weather’s nice, Koneko has been known to host pop-ups with local, eco-friendly businesses that specialize in food, jewelry and refurbished vintage bits and bobs. On top of it all, it also smells really good in there!