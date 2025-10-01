Best Car Dealer

Vape ’em while you got ’em, because vaping has become the cause du jour among the state nannies ever ready to protect us from our pleasures. Not that we’re bitter, but some folks at the Observer have actually stopped smoking with the help of vapes, so we get a little testy at the notion that saving an adult from lung cancer is less important than keep a 17-year-old from sucking on a Juul … but we’re ranting. We’re here to praise Je Vape while we still can. As pro-vaping as we are, we admit that among the 30 million or so vape shops that have sprung up across DFW, some are a little sketchy. OK, very sketchy when it comes to knowing what we’re sucking into our lungs. There’s nothing sketchy about Je Vape, a clean, bright, well-stocked shop with a huge variety of batteries, coils and vaping units. They also have the usual fancy glass smoking devices — please don’t call them bongs, even if they look like bongs — alongside equipment from reputable manufacturers, plus their juices are legit products, not something cooked up in a back room from Chinese chemicals and candle scents. Best of all, the friendly staff is extremely patient and knowledgeable, ready to take the time to help ADULTS (ahem) find the right device and juice from countless options, without getting into discussions of milliamps, watts, etc., unless you want to.