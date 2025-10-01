Best Car Dealer
Sewell
Maybe you scoff at those ubiquitous Sewell ads because other dealerships have made you skeptical of the whole car-buying enterprise. Sewell really is different, though. Most car dealerships treat you like a king when you’re shopping, and the customer-first sales process at Sewell is no exception. But the family-owned company keeps up the royal treatment even after you drive off the lot. Among other perks, owners can take their cars to any Sewell dealership sans reservation for a free car wash, and when it’s time for an oil change, there’s no nicer place to wait than the Sewell service lounge, where you’ll find complimentary Wi-Fi, refreshments (cookies!) and gracious, knowledgeable staff.