Best Eyewear Selection
In theory, we’re not supposed to give the title “best” to the same business in the same category in consecutive years, but when our eyeglass-wearing staff members say that Warby Parker stands head and shoulders above all other eyeglass purveyors, whatcha gonna do? Warby Parker hits the perfect sweet spot between price and fashion, and when they say customers can get a basic pair of glasses, including lenses, for $95, Warby Parker means it. “Prescription eyewear represents perhaps the single biggest mass-market consumer ripoff to be found,” LA Times business columnist David Lazarus wrote earlier this year, and even Warby Parker can earn a pretty hefty markup on some of its fancier glasses. Still, when you’re shopping in a seller’s market, it’s nice to know that at least one company tries to keep its prices reasonable.