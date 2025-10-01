Best Fashion Designer
Charles Smith II
Once you get the Knowles family seal of approval, it’s only up from there. In March, Charles Smith II’s designs were featured in a short film accompanying the release of Solange’s fourth studio album, When I Get Home. Smith couldn’t actually be at the set of the short film, so fabric was sent in a Lyft from Houston to Dallas. Upon receiving the materials, Smith put together the costumes and sent them back to Houston in a Lyft within the span of 48 hours. Smith’s fashions boast elegant, luxurious flair, with a Southern touch. In addition to being a master in runway craft, Smith also specializes in streetwear. His Do Not Touch line consists of designs for both men and women, all of which are artsy, stylish and comfortable.