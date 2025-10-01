Best Gift Shop
We Are 1976
Gift shops are the unsung heroes of the retail world. They don’t have the everyday utility and appeal of clothing stores or artisan food shops, but when it’s secret Santa day at the office or your new boyfriend’s sister’s birthday party is coming up, a well-curated gift shop is indispensable. Enter We Are 1976, the family-run store and graphic design studio in Bishop Arts that specializes in creating and selling objects that “delight.” These delightful and unique objects include cards, art prints, home goods, stationery and other tchotchkes, some imported from Japan and almost all hand-crafted by independent artists. We Are 1976 is basically the patron saint of challenging, ambiguous gift-giving occasions, and that’s why it has won this category numerous times since it opened in Dallas 11 years ago. We’d feel bad about anointing it again, but that would be like feeling bad for calling Dirk Nowitzki Dallas’ favorite basketball player year after year. Some things just aren’t up for debate.
313 N. Bishop Ave., 214-821-1976