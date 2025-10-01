Best Hair Salon
Charlie + Co.
A good hairstylist is worth their weight in gold. Which explains how Charlie Price was able to double the square footage of his salon last year. The beachy waves and sunkissed highlights he and 14 fellow stylists turn out at Charlie + Co’s new Design District location cost a pretty penny, but loyalists say you get what you pay, and wait, for. Yes, appointments are in high demand, and you can expect to receive a hair consultation before you ever end up in a chair. But these hoops are all part of the experience when you’re getting your hair done by an artiste of Price’s cachet. He’s worked for everyone from haute couture brands like Chanel to of-the-moment celebs like Gigi Hadid, who well know that when it comes to “effortless waves” and “low-maintenance” hair color, it takes a lot of work to look unbothered.