Best Record Store

ZT Records

Frisco is a record-store desert. Sure, you can score some vinyl at Half Price Books and Barnes & Noble, but an authentic and local record store is difficult to come by when you venture up north. ZT Records stands out as a refreshing oasis, and it’s a best-kept secret of sorts. If you type it into Google Maps, you will arrive at a behemoth of an antique store, thinking that the app guided you there by mistake. It didn’t -— ZT Records is located inside Frisco Mercantile, and it stands humbly among a throng of neighboring boutique shops. The enclave is small but cozy. It has an impressively varied selection of jazz, soundtrack and classic rock records, and its hip-hop selection is expanding. If you find yourself in Tree City USA and don’t want to buy wax from the corporate overlords, give this place a shot.

Best Car Dealer

Sewell

Maybe you scoff at those ubiquitous Sewell ads because other dealerships have made you skeptical of the whole car-buying enterprise. Sewell really is different, though. Most car dealerships treat you like a king when you’re shopping, and the customer-first sales process at Sewell is no exception. But the family-owned company keeps up the royal treatment even after you drive off the lot. Among other perks, owners can take their cars to any Sewell dealership sans reservation for a free car wash, and when it’s time for an oil change, there’s no nicer place to wait than the Sewell service lounge, where you’ll find complimentary Wi-Fi, refreshments (cookies!) and gracious, knowledgeable staff.

Best Wine/Liquor Shop

Goody Goody

Although Goody Goody has about a dozen stores scattered across the DFW area, the Oak Lawn location really shines. If you’re looking for something a little classier than your regular Tuesday night supermarket Chardonnay, this is the place to look. There are Burgundies to impress your dinner guests, and if you’re looking for something more local, they have a respectable selection of Texas wines. The wine selection is big enough that it could be daunting for anyone who isn’t looking for something specific, but the friendly and knowledgeable staff are happy to point you in the right direction.

Best Furniture Store

Weir's

The Dallas location is closed for upgrades right now, so thank goodness you can drive just a bit north to Farmers Branch or Plano to fill that conspicuous gap in your living room. We’re willing to make the trip because of Weir’s high-quality selection, effusive (but not pushy) salespeople and conscientious delivery team … OK, let’s be honest — it’s all about the fresh popcorn and the outlet section, where prices are especially reasonable. And sure, our parents and grandparents might’ve shopped here too, but Weir’s furniture is on the stylish side of traditional with some modern pieces mixed in — lots of wood, clean lines, minimal stuffiness.

Best Sneaker Shop

Trap Boutique

Thanks to sports and rap culture, sneakers have become a luxury, in-demand product. And nobody understands the fashion commodity like Oak Cliff shop Trap Boutique, which provides high-end sneakers to a large following of loyal customers. The store only advertises through Instagram, so sneakerheads know to check it obsessively for new arrivals. The boutique carries upscale and popular sneaker brands, such as Fear of Gods, Supreme and Yeezys, as well as clothes. The resale store will also give you fair pricing for your old shoes so you can stay up to date on your look. If stylish leisurewear is the only way you feel you can treat your feet, then walk them into Trap Boutique.

Best Eyewear Selection

Warby Parker

In theory, we’re not supposed to give the title “best” to the same business in the same category in consecutive years, but when our eyeglass-wearing staff members say that Warby Parker stands head and shoulders above all other eyeglass purveyors, whatcha gonna do? Warby Parker hits the perfect sweet spot between price and fashion, and when they say customers can get a basic pair of glasses, including lenses, for $95, Warby Parker means it. “Prescription eyewear represents perhaps the single biggest mass-market consumer ripoff to be found,” LA Times business columnist David Lazarus wrote earlier this year, and even Warby Parker can earn a pretty hefty markup on some of its fancier glasses. Still, when you’re shopping in a seller’s market, it’s nice to know that at least one company tries to keep its prices reasonable.

Best Bicycle Shop

Bicycles Plus

If you’re looking for a new bike, Bicycles Plus in Snider Plaza carries well-known brands like Trek and Cannondale, as well as some harder-to-find models, with free lifetime adjustments on any bike they sell. And if you’re hoping to salvage an old bicycle that’s been sitting in a garage for a decade or more, their mechanics can get it up and running without charging you a fortune. The shop hosts 20- to 30-mile group rides at White Rock Lake on Monday evenings during daylight saving time and shorter warm-up and recovery rides on Wednesday evenings.

Best Gift Shop

We Are 1976

Gift shops are the unsung heroes of the retail world. They don’t have the everyday utility and appeal of clothing stores or artisan food shops, but when it’s secret Santa day at the office or your new boyfriend’s sister’s birthday party is coming up, a well-curated gift shop is indispensable. Enter We Are 1976, the family-run store and graphic design studio in Bishop Arts that specializes in creating and selling objects that “delight.” These delightful and unique objects include cards, art prints, home goods, stationery and other tchotchkes, some imported from Japan and almost all hand-crafted by independent artists. We Are 1976 is basically the patron saint of challenging, ambiguous gift-giving occasions, and that’s why it has won this category numerous times since it opened in Dallas 11 years ago. We’d feel bad about anointing it again, but that would be like feeling bad for calling Dirk Nowitzki Dallas’ favorite basketball player year after year. Some things just aren’t up for debate.

313 N. Bishop Ave., 214-821-1976

Best Hair Salon

Charlie + Co.

A good hairstylist is worth their weight in gold. Which explains how Charlie Price was able to double the square footage of his salon last year. The beachy waves and sunkissed highlights he and 14 fellow stylists turn out at Charlie + Co’s new Design District location cost a pretty penny, but loyalists say you get what you pay, and wait, for. Yes, appointments are in high demand, and you can expect to receive a hair consultation before you ever end up in a chair. But these hoops are all part of the experience when you’re getting your hair done by an artiste of Price’s cachet. He’s worked for everyone from haute couture brands like Chanel to of-the-moment celebs like Gigi Hadid, who well know that when it comes to “effortless waves” and “low-maintenance” hair color, it takes a lot of work to look unbothered.

Best Spa

Exhale

We can finally breathe easy — Exhale Spa gives us a one-stop shop for all our true beauty needs. The spa doesn’t just service your outward appearance (waxing, facials, nails, scrubs and the like) but takes your absolute well-being into its capable masseur’s hands, with acupuncture and yoga on the menu. The Dallas fixture is known for its barre classes and a fitness technique consisting of micro-movements that make you work every single muscle, even the ones that have yet to make the pages of Gray’s Anatomy. The post-spa relaxation room is an affair fit for royalty, serving you tea and infused water in a luxe atmosphere of perfect lighting and soft music, all while you’re sinking into a robe so plush you swear you’ll never wear anything else. And we didn’t even get to the big, luxurious sauna. Let’s just say the place is one where Frasier and Niles Crane would fight to get in the door first.

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Travis Austin Customs

Sometimes there’s no one more qualified than an outsider to demonstrate what a city is all about. Take Michigan-born fashion designer Travis Austin. His custom leather and denim jackets, band tees and Stetson hats embody Dallas’ flamboyance better than just about any clothing line we’ve seen. He finds the vintage pieces and then reconstructs them on a made-to-order basis, tailoring, distressing and adorning them with Basquiat-esque painted skulls, dried flowers, studs and any other items the buyer requests, with art-school punk results. Austin came up with this service in 2014, and when his custom wares started to catch on in California with EDM artists and rappers such as Tiesto and G-Eazy, he realized their power as a branding tool. In 2017, he relocated to Dallas with his wife and opened the first Travis Austin Customs showroom in Oak Cliff, where he started marketing his service to local, image-conscious creatives. Leon Bridges and Bobby Sessions are among the big names who can’t get enough of it, proving Austin’s business skills are every bit as honed as his fashion sense.

Best Fashion Designer

Charles Smith II

Once you get the Knowles family seal of approval, it’s only up from there. In March, Charles Smith II’s designs were featured in a short film accompanying the release of Solange’s fourth studio album, When I Get Home. Smith couldn’t actually be at the set of the short film, so fabric was sent in a Lyft from Houston to Dallas. Upon receiving the materials, Smith put together the costumes and sent them back to Houston in a Lyft within the span of 48 hours. Smith’s fashions boast elegant, luxurious flair, with a Southern touch. In addition to being a master in runway craft, Smith also specializes in streetwear. His Do Not Touch line consists of designs for both men and women, all of which are artsy, stylish and comfortable.

Best Barbershop

Barber Shop at The Adolphus Hotel

Tucked away in the hotel lobby, the Barber Shop was revealed as part of The Adolphus Hotel’s recent renovation. Brass Tacks staffs the shop, providing hotel guests and Dallas cool kids with the same straight-razor shaves and classic cuts that made their Oak Cliff barber shop popular. The vibe could be described as speakeasy-esque with a curated selection of vinyl spinning all day long and cold beer at the ready. Appointments can be made online and a variety of grooming products are available for purchase, including Brass Tacks’ signature Easy Rider Beard Oil.

Best Doggie Daycare

Camp Bow Wow

Camp Bow Wow is perfect for anyone who treats their dogs like furry children. It offers private suites with 24/7 cameras for pups staying overnight, separate play areas for large and small dogs and an attentive staff capable of caring for dogs with a wide range of grooming and health needs. The Grapevine location is convenient to the airport, has tons of play space and has a grooming service if Fido needs a spa day. It’s a dog owner’s best friend.

Best Hotel

The Joule

As far as hotels go, it doesn’t get any sexier than The Joule. Headington Companies’, well, crowning jewel, the neo-Gothic beauty serves up eye candy in every inch. Its world-class art collection boasts more than 70 mosaics by California artist Millard Sheets, a Roger Hiorns crystal-covered engine and mid-century mosaics that greet you at the Main Street entrance. Rooms are as luxurious as you would imagine. Completing the experience, there’s an 11,500-square-foot subterranean spa and ample food and drink options, including Midnight Rambler, a stylish basement bar serving up creative craft cocktails prepared with house-made infusions.

Best Vintage Clothing

Martini Consignment

Ken Weber and Greg Kelly opened Vintage Martini in 2007, bringing quality vintage clothing to Carrollton. Lucky for us in Dallas, a few years later they decided to move to the Knox-Henderson area, where we can find clothing from various eras. There’s the expected men’s and women’s wear by decade, all in impressive condition. Prices reflect that, but they’re not unreasonable considering the quality. We especially love the roped-off section of the really classic stuff (a recent visit had a small dress from 1890). Plus, there are occasional events at Martini themed around different styles: It’s a good time to shop and people-watch.

Best Women’s Clothing Store

Clotheshorse Anonymous

The female characters on the popular TV shows we watched growing up fed us the illusion that we’d one day blossom into adulthood as designer-dressed, stiletto-strutting women while on a freelance writer or waitress salary. Thanks ’90s, for your lies. But our faith in the fashion gods has been restored thanks to Clotheshorse Anonymous, a high-end consignment boutique that makes the Coco-est of Chanel dreams come true. While some items are on the (rightfully) pricey side, it’s easy to find hardly worn designer-crafted dresses for $100 — which admittedly is far cheaper than the piece of crap dress you bought on a whim and wore to one wedding, just to watch it grow uglier every year in your closet. The North Dallas store’s inventory is updated frequently and the selection stays consistently sophisticated, so even if you’re more rogue than Vogue, you can trust that you’ll walk out looking like the true fashionista you assumed you’d be by now.

Best Vaping Shop

Je Vape

Vape ’em while you got ’em, because vaping has become the cause du jour among the state nannies ever ready to protect us from our pleasures. Not that we’re bitter, but some folks at the Observer have actually stopped smoking with the help of vapes, so we get a little testy at the notion that saving an adult from lung cancer is less important than keep a 17-year-old from sucking on a Juul … but we’re ranting. We’re here to praise Je Vape while we still can. As pro-vaping as we are, we admit that among the 30 million or so vape shops that have sprung up across DFW, some are a little sketchy. OK, very sketchy when it comes to knowing what we’re sucking into our lungs. There’s nothing sketchy about Je Vape, a clean, bright, well-stocked shop with a huge variety of batteries, coils and vaping units. They also have the usual fancy glass smoking devices — please don’t call them bongs, even if they look like bongs — alongside equipment from reputable manufacturers, plus their juices are legit products, not something cooked up in a back room from Chinese chemicals and candle scents. Best of all, the friendly staff is extremely patient and knowledgeable, ready to take the time to help ADULTS (ahem) find the right device and juice from countless options, without getting into discussions of milliamps, watts, etc., unless you want to.

Best Pet Store

Hollywood Feed

Hollywood Feed’s Lemmon Avenue at Knight Street location has everything even the most finicky pup needs: a wide variety of dog food for dogs at all stages of life, great natural treats and a floor-to-ceiling wall of toys. The best thing isn’t the merchandise, though, it’s the staff. Tell them a little about your dog, and they’ll point you in the perfect direction.

Best Jeweler

Shamsy

Shamsy Roomiani is known primarily for her lush and whimsical work with plants; she’s a multimedia artist who inherited all the best maternal genes from Mother Nature herself. Shamsy’s jewelry is perfectly in line with the artist’s fanciful signature and includes monumental rings and pendants that center around her star product — original, lit-up “Shamstones,” as multicolored and cheerful as the rest of her offerings, such as “zen dust” and “unicorn” herbal bundles. Also, we’re pretty sure they have magical properties. The artist’s work is available at various boutiques around Dallas or at shamsy.co.

Best Nail Salon

Pink Pedi

Nail treatments are supposed to be fun and luxurious, but too often they feel like just another chore on the hygiene checklist, somewhere between shaving and blackhead extraction. The manicurists at Pink Pedi are aware, and they’re here to disrupt your sad after-work routine of rushing to the nearest salon that can fit you in and burying your head in an Us Weekly until it’s over. Almost nothing about the experience at Pink Pedi will feel familiar to regular salon-goers. They don’t do acrylics, and they don’t do simultaneous treatments. But if you want a classic look well done, have a little time to spare and enjoy the idea of a build-your-own ice cream sandwich shop where you are the sandwich, this is the place. When you arrive for a pedicure after booking online (hallelujah), you’ll need to do two things. The first is pick out your own eco-friendly, toxin-free combo of bath bomb, sugar scrub and body butter. The second is more difficult, but worth it: Allow yourself to register and enjoy that a human being is devoting their entire attention to your cuticle health for the better part of an hour.

Best Place to Buy Throne-like furniture

Chiseled Perfections

If you’re going to go big, go really big. Whether you’re planning on having the most over-the-top party imaginable, or just looking for that accentuation piece that is sure to start conversation — Chiseled Perfections is the place to go. Located in the heart of the Design District, its storefront could easily be mistaken for any of the other dozen or so galleries that dot the area. It only takes one quick look though to dissolve any notions that it’s anything like the others. Huge arching thrones are what Chiseled Perfections does best, and almost exclusively. With a variety of different types of seating, from individual, love chairs, and lounges that would make any royalty blush. Most of their pieces stand proudly at six foot tall, with plush seating, elegant trim, and in every color imaginable. Sometimes you have to give yourself the royal treatment, and Chiseled Perfections is the ultimate place to go satisfy that desire.

Best Niche Fragrance Shop

The Scent Room

Nothing says boujie like nonchalantly declaring to your landlord: “I just acquired a smashing new fragrance with pleasant notes of rosemary and bubble gum for my very own enjoyment in the coming autumn months.” If you can picture yourself saying that, then you should extract yourself from the iron clutches of the monstrous corporate fashion houses that rule our souls and enter instead the warm embrace of the niche fragrance world. No place is more suitable for the acquisition of such fragrances than The Scent Room. We confidently make such a claim because The Scent Room happens to be the only store of its kind in the Dallas area. The establishment, though open for only a few months, will impress even the most discerning of wrist-sniffers with its selection of fragrances from some of the world’s less mainstream perfumeries, such as the Dutch Abel or the Italian Eau d’Italie; the quality of the advice from those who work there; and the whimsical busts of noses that riddle the room. A must-visit for any fragrance freak.

Best Shopping Center South of the Trinity

Hillside Village

Southern Dallas County is known as a dining and shopping wasteland. Alas, some of us live here, and we celebrate the small things. Hillside Village in Cedar Hill spares us the 25-minute trek to Arlington that we took in many years past for our shopping needs. With its lively central fountain and a few chain restaurants scattered here and there, it’s an outdoor oasis where you can spend the day with the family, nibbling on a Wetzel’s Pretzel and watching your kids splashing amidst the water jets. The shopping center has an American Eagle, H&M, Barnes & Noble, Chico’s, Express and other major brands, served with copious parking on well-kept grounds. And it’s got that undeniably warm, laid-back, multicultural southern Dallas vibe, which you can’t find anywhere else in DFW.

Best Hangout for a $30K Millionaire

Royal Blue Grocery

With the tony address of 1 Highland Park Village, Austin-based Royal Blue Grocery is ground zero for the deep pockets who park their Bentley and sip their Chardonnay before noon. Conspicuous consumption becomes a competitive sport here. But fear not if you are a social worker or teacher on a shoestring budget. Wander the five aisles of products, comparing the price of Rice Krispies with chain grocery stores. Admire the hydrangeas. Play Solitaire while nursing a Nitro cold brew from Stumptown. Eat a veggie grilled cheese. Hobnob with the posh at a complimentary wine tasting. Impress coworkers with a lunch of freshly prepared foods. Before you return to your studio apartment, where your neighbor’s bongo drumming reverberates through paper-thin walls, satisfy your hunter-and-gatherer instinct at the Chef’s Case, featuring balsamic shiitake mushrooms, roasted broccoli and flank steak with chimichurri. Pretending was never so much fun.

Best Designer Consignment Store

Clothes Circuit

In business more than three decades, Clothes Circuit is known for its bounty of luxury fashion, including shoes, handbags, furs and clothing with labels such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, David Yurman, Prada, Gucci and more. Dig through racks (nicely arranged by size) for the treasures priced to decline by the week.

Best Place to Buy the Perfect Bottle of Booze

Pogo's Wine & Spirits

Unless you quit your job, it’s impossible to keep up with the variety of wine and liquor available to the consumer. For almost three decades, Pogo’s of Inwood Village has guided the neophyte and connoisseur to find the “just right” bottle for any occasion. Their expertly curated selections will satisfy the most bougie or brainy tastes. Their staff are knowledgeable without being hoity-toity, friendly without being annoying. Afraid of pairing Rosé with filet mignon or Mezcal with sea bass? Throw out the old rules here! When a Scotch-drinking friend confessed to abstaining from the beverage in the dog days of summer, the cashier laughed and advised, “Never take a vacation from Scotch.”

Best Place to Buy Tomatoes & Watermelons

Cox Farms

These tomatoes aren’t necessarily pretty. They have little flaws, and they’re not preternaturally red like those horrendous hydroponic specimens you find in grocery stores everywhere. But they’re locally sourced, and they taste like … tomatoes. Ripe tomatoes. With a tangy-sweet taste profile you might not have experienced since Grandma’s backyard garden. Same with the watermelons. We have never purchased a bad watermelon at family-owned Cox Farms. They clearly taste-test their produce, and while they’re a little more expensive than some places, we buy watermelons nowhere else. Need ripe avocados or mangoes? Cox Farms is also your place. It consistently offers great produce — without the pretentiousness and high prices of … that other place. We especially love the original Duncanville location, because it has the feel of a small-town grocery store.

Best Local Flower Shop

Cebolla Fine Flowers

Named after the Cebolla Creek in Southwestern Colorado, Cebolla Fine Flowers has shrunk the American West into vibrant arrangements. To enter the shop is to step into a visual and olfactory diorama that tells the story of life and growth. With flowers for every occasion, Cebolla distills into arrangements various reasons for buying flowers, including guilt, love and the yearly cycle of high school dances. (No doubt, the ancient distinction between fine flowers and grocery-store flowers arises on balmy nights of late April when youths swish beneath sturdy Dallas live oaks and magnolias.) Nonetheless, all the flowers in the world constitute a grim flower shop when the employees are sour. Years of dedication to the art and exemplary service to customers confirms Cebolla as an exceptional flower-buying experience that serves the eyes, the nose and the soul.

Best Grocery Store

Central Market

Man shall not live by buttermilk sourdough bread alone — nor fig & honey goat cheese, nor Alaskan halibut, nor Jazz apples, nor jalapeño cilantro hummus, nor grass-fed ribeye steaks, nor Saigon cinnamon ice cream, nor blood orange cider. Instead, he should live by all these things, and so much more — available at Central Market. At this Texan temple for foodies, the acolytes observe annual “festivals” to Hatch chiles and chocolate, travel with their “passports” to sample the culinary wonders of Argentina and France, or take a cooking class to celebrate squash. Hard-pressed to do the slow cooking of chef Alice Waters? Not to worry. The chef-prepared food will fool any dinner guest, whether lobster mac ‘n’ cheese or citrus peppercorn rotisserie chicken. Eat healthy, eat decadently, and, yes, eat affordably — if you are a smart shopper. Find out why Central Market was rated the nation’s top supermarket by Consumer Reports.

Best Camera Shop

Don's Photo Equipment

Plenty of camera stores sell cameras and camera bags, filters and camera straps. Some carry digital and analog cameras, while a few more also sell backdrops, backdrop stands and other studio supplies. A few more shops stock shelves with film, photo paper, photo albums and essential darkroom supplies from safe lights to chemistry. Don’s carries all of the above. But no other camera shop in town carries the assortment and variety of films as the father-son team at Don’s Photo Equipment. For more than 20 years, Don and Todd Puckett have stocked new and used photographic equipment for professionals and hobbyists alike, and as the analog industry transitioned to digital, Don’s has managed to keep firmly grounded and well-versed in both worlds. And Don’s buys used photography gear from individuals and estates.

Best Dry Cleaner

Dee & Hattie Specialty Cleaners

Got a grass stain from the weekend skirmish with your neighbor? A splash of red wine on your sequined debutante gown from a tipsy escort at the ball? Yellowed collars on your dress shirts from perspiring in the satanic heat of Texas? Soiled linen napkins from messy eaters at your bar mitzvah? How about a leather jacket from Italy that you want to keep supple for posterity — or a wool sweater that you don’t want shrunk to the size of your kid brother? How about comforters and rugs that deserve special care, lest they turn out like trimmings for a doll house? With free pick-up and delivery or drive-through service, Dee & Hattie Specialty Cleaners in Park Cities can meet all these needs. Their hospitable and experienced staff mollify the anxious clothes horse or fastidious housekeeper with attention for detail.

Best Charity Thrift Store

Genesis Benefit Thrift

This thrift benefits Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support, a safe haven for female victims of domestic violence. Don’t be surprised if the Lamborghini ahead of you in the parking lot of the little shop off Lemmon Avenue pulls up to the drop-off area to unload a piece of antique furniture, a framed art print or a pile of designer clothes. There’s a steady daily turnover of items for sale, ranging from jewelry to high-quality, gently worn clothes and accessories from affluent owners.

Best CBD Shop

CBD American Shaman

DFW is experiencing a CBD boom, and all the shops opening up to sell the buzz-free hemp extract/miracle cure can seem the same. They’re not, though. American Shaman offers a variety of products at a reasonable price. They take an organic approach while making their edibles and oils, and their staff takes the time to educate new and returning customers, proving helpful to new users not wanting to purchase snake oil in the Dallas hemp boom.

Best Pop Culture Shop

BoxLunch

A comic book store this is not — and that’s exactly what makes it accessible to the more mainstream nerd or TV junkie. If you love Stranger Things or F.R.I.E.N.D.S. or Harry Potter or Disney or anime or insert-your-fandom-here, BoxLunch can help you express your love via clever themed gifts — 0x000Amany of them exclusive — from graphic tees to dinnerware to a picture frame that looks just like the one surrounding the peephole in Monica’s apartment. The goods aren’t cheap, but for every $10 you spend, the local brick-and-mortars donate a meal to the North Texas Food Bank.

Best Rock Shop

Nature's Gallery

This is the kind of shop that might be called (fondly, we promise) a hole in the wall, but while Nature’s Gallery is short on square footage, it’s got glitz aplenty in the form of rocks and minerals from around the world: polished and rough-cut stones, crystals, geodes and fossils fit for a collector’s shelf or your Lucite end table. Everything’s carefully labeled, and the owner, Donald, will happily advise newbies or talk shop — and trade specimens — with seasoned hobbyists. He does custom gem-cutting work too. Bring the kids; they’ll love rummaging for treasure in the basket of free rocks by the door.

Best Place to Live Like Meghan Markle

British Emporium

The British Emporium doesn’t stock royal cottages or tabloid paparazzi, but everything else you need to feel like a Windsor can be found at this small grocery store-slash-gift shop that’s packed with biscuits, teas, chocolates and quintessential British provisions like meat pies and Irn-Bru, some of which you can’t get even in your supermarket’s international aisle. Somehow there’s still room for an array of mugs and teapots and piles of memorabilia (Doctor Who knickknacks, Downton Abbey coffee table books). Sign up for the email newsletter to find out about the store’s occasional events catering to Who fans, expats and, of course, royal watchers.

Best Place to Buy a Vegan Purse and Tattoos

Koneko Studio

Nobody knows exactly when vegan, punk rock, all-natural tattoo parlors/stores became a thing, but one can be sure the world has fully embraced them when a new one comes to Dallas, of all places. And for good reason! The word has gotten out that tattoo ink often contains toxic metals, as well as animal-derived dyes and byproducts. Koneko seeks to provide not only natural but cruelty-free alternatives for those who are looking to make a difference in the environment and their all-around well-being. Located on industrial Main Street, the bright, curated shop is full of plants, comfy couches and all-natural products, including faux leather purses. Brands that specialize in leather-free, eco-friendly bags are a strong investment to make if you’re looking for an animal-friendly alternative to hide. Further, the team, led by founder Linda Bishop, tests each and every product in store, so customers can rest assured of their quality. Each of their team members specializes in tattoos then some, offering lots of other cruelty-free cosmetic procedures such as waxing, eyelash extensions and piercings. When the weather’s nice, Koneko has been known to host pop-ups with local, eco-friendly businesses that specialize in food, jewelry and refurbished vintage bits and bobs. On top of it all, it also smells really good in there!

Best Place to Buy a Dominatrix Costume

Leather Masters

The Deep Ellum destination just announced that it’ll be moving locations, citing that the staff often have to clean up samples of bodily functions left on the store’s sidewalk and walls by rowdy drunks. If that last sentence has you browsing for specific bodily functions through PornHub, then this shop is your personal heaven. Leather Masters caters to every type of fetish, be it dog muzzles or sex swings, and their garment leatherwork is elegant — something you could wear to an event, if you’re a bold Angelina type. While other sex stores cater to bachelorette party planners or softcore 50 Shades enthusiasts, the shop is more focused on customers who can’t get by without true kink.

Best Place to Drink While You’re Shopping

Whole Foods Uptown

If you’re looking for a way to drop even more money than usual at a Whole Foods, this one has a bar. The Whole Foods Taproom has a rotating list of 24 craft beers on tap, mostly made up of local offerings. They also have bottle beers, wine by the glass or bottle and coffee on tap. Like any respectable bar, they have a happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday night pint nights where they highlight a brewery from the region. They also offer growler fills of select tap beers, and if you’re looking for something bigger, they can special-order kegs of craft beer for you.

Best Place to Find Every Dried Chile Imaginable

Pendery's World of Chiles and Spices

Sometime soon enough, you’ll probably find yourself making a pot of chili. And, sure, you can use that bottle of supermarket chili powder that’s hanging out in your spice cabinet. Or, if you respect yourself and want to make a pot of chili that’s as good as it can possibly be, you could go to Pendery’s. Walk into either the original location in Fort Worth or their new outpost in the Design District, and you’ll find more kinds of whole dried chiles and housemade chili powder blends than you knew existed. They also stock all the dried herbs and spices you’ll need.

Best Apartment Community

Wilson Building

Downtown’s Wilson Building offers everything a Dallas resident sick of the Soviet-style housing blocks that dot the city could want. It’s more that 110 years old, has beautiful hardwood floors, higher ceilings than you’ll find almost anywhere and more vintage touches than you’ll ever notice. There’s quick access to DART rail and an onsite parking garage if you’re not quite ready to give up your car. Mix in reasonable rents, a roof deck, top-floor theater room and access to all the amenities offered by its sister buildings — The Mercantile and Continental — across the street and you’ve got one of Dallas’ best rental values.

Best Fabric Shop

Golden d'Or

Like any good fabric shop, Golden d’Or is a riot of color and texture. Walk in the front door, and you’ll see a space the size of a factory floor spreading out in front of you with different types of fabric going in every direction. The store has a huge selection of fabrics for fashion, quilting and furniture, as well as specialty fabrics like tulle and vinyl. When you’ve found something you like, you can take it to any of several cutting tables set up in convenient spots around the store, meaning you don’t need to drag everything to a single location.

