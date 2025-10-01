Best Record Store
ZT Records
Frisco is a record-store desert. Sure, you can score some vinyl at Half Price Books and Barnes & Noble, but an authentic and local record store is difficult to come by when you venture up north. ZT Records stands out as a refreshing oasis, and it’s a best-kept secret of sorts. If you type it into Google Maps, you will arrive at a behemoth of an antique store, thinking that the app guided you there by mistake. It didn’t -— ZT Records is located inside Frisco Mercantile, and it stands humbly among a throng of neighboring boutique shops. The enclave is small but cozy. It has an impressively varied selection of jazz, soundtrack and classic rock records, and its hip-hop selection is expanding. If you find yourself in Tree City USA and don’t want to buy wax from the corporate overlords, give this place a shot.