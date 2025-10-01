Best Spa
Exhale
We can finally breathe easy — Exhale Spa gives us a one-stop shop for all our true beauty needs. The spa doesn’t just service your outward appearance (waxing, facials, nails, scrubs and the like) but takes your absolute well-being into its capable masseur’s hands, with acupuncture and yoga on the menu. The Dallas fixture is known for its barre classes and a fitness technique consisting of micro-movements that make you work every single muscle, even the ones that have yet to make the pages of Gray’s Anatomy. The post-spa relaxation room is an affair fit for royalty, serving you tea and infused water in a luxe atmosphere of perfect lighting and soft music, all while you’re sinking into a robe so plush you swear you’ll never wear anything else. And we didn’t even get to the big, luxurious sauna. Let’s just say the place is one where Frasier and Niles Crane would fight to get in the door first.