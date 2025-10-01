Best Outdoor Yoga Experience
For those looking to flex on and around others, Vital Fitness’ “Glow with the Flow” event is as good as it gets. Located in front of Downtown’s iconic eyeball statue and hosted by the Joule hotel, yoga enthusiasts ranging from novice all the way to experts came together in a celebration of physical fitness and mental wellness. Guests were asked to wear as much white clothing as possible to assist in their own personal “glow.” Blacklights were aimed at the group stretching and posing on the lawn, which gave everyone a subtle but elegant fluorescence — and highlighted their striking poses. This event was surely not the Joule’s, nor Vital Fitness’ last “Glow with the Flow” event, and anyone interested should keep their eyes open for when it returns.