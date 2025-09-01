BEST NEIGHBORHOOD

We’re not proud of this news, but Dallas became the Karen capital of America this year, in one weekend no less, when several misbehaving COVID hoaxers, racists and other specimens displaying various degrees of entitlement became subjects of ridicule on the internet. Topping the list were Fiesta Karen, who threw her shopping items dramatically across the supermarket’s floor when she was denied service for refusing to wear a mask, and the MAGA Bonnie and Clyde who “protected” their St. Louis home from protesters by pointing guns mostly at themselves (yes, sadly we have to claim them, since they met at Southern Methodist University). But one woman took the cheesecake after a tweet by her husband went viral for its tone-deafness. Doghouse-dwelling husband Jason Vicknair tweeted a photo of his wife, a sad snapshot of a distressed woman who sat depressed at Mi Cocina in Allen waiting for shredded cheese for her fajitas. The shredded cheese never came. She was forsaken. She’d been waiting 18 whole minutes, he wrote, and the pandemic was just no excuse for poor service. Fajita Wife became a viral sensation overnight as commenters rejoiced in sarcastic sympathy for the couple’s first-world problems. The meme reminded us that no amount of death, uncertainty and unemployment could stop Americans from appreciating — and complaining about — the little things.