BEST PANDEMIC ART
Jana Renee
Say what you will about the whole “entire world going to shit” theme of 2020, but it sure did a lot to inspire new art. Fort Worth’s Jana Renee was one artist who made lemonade out of the pandemic’s Satan-brand lemons by using the lockdown as inspiration. The artist used her time in isolation to connect intimately with her subjects, asking her friends to send photos of themselves at home. These friends posed in various states of domesticity: with their children, among rows of toilet paper, having sex or lounging in bed. The artist turned these photos into drawings and then into paintings. The portraits document the era and serve as honest and playful timestamps in a whimsical, heartwarming and beautifully voyeuristic way.