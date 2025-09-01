BEST BAR PATIO
Dot's
Sipping palomas on the expansive patio of Dot’s Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard in Deep Ellum is one of the finer joys in life, especially during fiery Texas summers. And the ooey-gooey, succulent duck fat cheese fries don’t hurt either. They will haunt your dreams in the best way possible. Sadly, Dot’s had to temporarily shutter because of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that forced the state’s bars closed. Owner Jeff Brightwell created a video that offers a decent compromise, though, so if you know Abbott, tell him to tune in. Let’s get this virus under control so Dot’s can reopen.