BEST CHEESE SHOP

In these trying times, Slow Bone is the barbecue hero we need. We may not know when the urge for barbecue will strike, but Slow Bone has us covered at lunch any day of the week. We may not know if we have enough time to grab some barbecue, but Slow Bone’s line moves quickly, when it’s there at all. We may not know how we’ll recapture Slow Bone’s brilliant flavor at home, but their vacuum-sealed meats deliver the goods. Like many other establishments, they’ve adapted quickly in the time of coronavirus. Sure, we miss sitting down and eating from their pastel trays, but the goodness of Slow Bone still shines, no matter where we partake.