BEST MODERN AMERICAN
Located in a snug space in Deep Ellum’s historic Boyd Hotel, L O C A L takes modern American cuisine and elevates it to the Nth degree. Using each season’s finest quality ingredients, L O C A L gives familiar, comforting food a shiny new finish. Grandma never made short ribs this good, that’s for sure (sorry, Nana). The chef’s tasting menu, which includes seven courses with an option to add complementing wine, is an absolute must-try. Home diners can order online for delivery or curbside pickup, choosing from a top-notch takeaway menu. Sign us up.