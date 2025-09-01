BEST STEAKHOUSE
There’s really been no doubt about Knife’s preeminence on Dallas’ overcrowded steak scene since its dry-aging room first filled with cuts of beef in 2014. From the Texas-sourced cuts to the choice each diner can make between “old-school” cooking and “new-school” (which uses sous vide to guarantee temperature), everything about Knife shows a care toward the beef. The restaurant took some major time off in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, reopening after investing in safety measures. If you don’t have the cash for some of the highest-end steaks here, Knife’s attention to detail also produces some of America’s best cheeseburgers.