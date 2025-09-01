BEST SMALL PLATES
Go for the marinated olives, stay for the tapas and out-of-this-world hummus. Café Izmir reigns supreme as Dallas’ finest noshing spot, taking standard staples from the Mediterranean canon of classic dishes and alchemizing them into mouth-watering pure gold. In addition to the most perfect falafel in the West, they’ve got delicious dolmas and killer kebabs that’ll make your entire year. Oh yeah, and their coconut shrimp is astounding. Seriously, we could go on and on, so it’s best to stop while we’re ahead.