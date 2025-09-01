Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020 Winners

Shopping & Services

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST APARTMENT COMMUNITY

The Drakestone

Originally built in 1925, The Drakestone is a mix of modern and historic as the Dallas landmark is newly remodeled in the heart of downtown. The former Republic National Bank now holds a fitness center, resident lounges and working spaces (since it looks like we’ll be working from home for the foreseeable future.) The new apartment complex also houses a rooftop spot that includes a panoramic view of the skyline. But what makes The Drakestone appealing most of all is its commitment to preserving the interior while adhering to the growing resident life in downtown. Sure, it’s pricey, but it’s a prime example of preservation that’s modern, luxurious and uniquely Dallas.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST SKATE SHOP

The Point Skate Shop

The Point Skate Shop in Deep Ellum is a favored spot among the DFW skating community where you can purchase all the necessary equipment, accessories and attire needed for a good skate. They also offer lessons and open sessions where skaters, amateur and veteran alike, can come in to make the rounds on their indoor bowl. They have another indoor bowl at their second location in Fairview. What sets The Point aside from other skate shops is their philanthropic involvement. After enduring damage from looting during the first wave of Black Lives Matter protests this summer, they retained their longtime support for 4DWN’s “Peaceful Plush” BLM march.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST BOOKSTORE

Pan African Connection

This bookstore has been called the “shortest trip to Africa without getting on a plane.” Pan African Connection specializes in books that focus on the history, health and progression of African people. The shop’s mission is to remind the world that Black history did not start in slavery, but in Africa. Organizing community events throughout the year, this bookstore also acts as an art gallery and resource center. This is the place to be if you’re looking to be completely immersed in African culture.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST PLACE TO BUY A BOOK BY A LOCAL AUTHOR

The Wild Detectives

A century from now, when the bards and historians of Dallas commemorate the city’s subtle tradition of churning out great writers, they’ll recognize The Wild Detectives as a home base for great literature and those who craft it. Luckily for us, we don’t have to wait that long to realize the greatness of this local treasure. Whether hosting Ben Fountain or Will Clarke, the distinctive shop consistently shines a light on our local literary luminaries and their masterworks. You can catch these authors reading in person or check out their books at this bookstore-cum-bar.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST SPA

Ritz Carlton

Self care is the best care, they say, and there are plenty of reasons why Dallasites make a dash to the Ritz when the time comes for a little R&R. A trip to this spa is truly a treat because it’s all about you and your lavish experience. Breathe deep and take in the aromas of the eucalyptus room after you explore the effects of the signature “Dean’s Margarita Salt Glow” body scrub and massage. Indulge in the highly acclaimed Hydrafacial and don’t forget to dine because, after all, The Ritz is at your service. Even with all of these impressive amenities and services, the big buzz about this spa always surrounds its sweet and savory snack bar … go figure.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST NAIL SALON

Nailuscious

Nailuscious is a much-adored beauty haven for the mani-pedi fans looking for nail techs who deliver service with care. Patience is definitely key for this gem as it hugs the bustling traffic of Oak Lawn Avenue and parking is often scarce. It’s well worth the trip, though, as owner Tuana Vo makes it her mission to get to know all customers personally and to make their nail experience blissful. Customer service and personalized attention ranks high on the menu, making this Uptown location everything you didn’t know you needed right now.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST HAND SANITIZER

Deep Ellum Distillery

Deep Ellum Distillery, an offshoot of Deep Ellum brewery, has been distilling small-batch vodka in Deep Ellum for a few years now. It was at the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, however, that they decided to take a break from helping us cleanse our souls with their spirits and started helping us cleanse our hands with their sanitizer. Since then they’ve handed out thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer both to local businesses, nonprofits, and to individuals through direct-to-consumer sales. Please don’t inject it into your bloodstream, though, no matter who says so.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST MODEL

Le'Nard "Nardi" Meyers

Le’Nard Meyers is more than good looks, a chiseled physique and an infectious smile. Affectionately known as “Nardi,” the former NFL hopeful rocks the runway for many of DFW’s top brands in addition to appearing in commercials for Zales. In today’s industry, modeling requires more than just a fierce walk. Social media numbers, talents and other marketable skills play into success. Whether it’s his “Energy Check” videos or tapping into his blossoming barbering biz, this gifted influencer has the makeup to be Dallas’ next star.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST EYEWEAR

Goo Goo Eyes

For Goo Goo Eyes, it’s all in a name. Customers rave about the vast selection of luxury sunglasses and prescription eyewear from names like Tory Burch, Fendi and Prada. “Merchandise is constantly evolving in an effort to keep up-to-the-millisecond with fashion trends,” the trendy locale writes. Eyewear fanatics faithfully return to stock up on the latest trends and to experience the state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring that their latest specs will be seen on the scene. For those not totally “Goo Goo” over this space, give it a visit. For many, seeing is believing.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST DOGGIE DAYCARE

Urban Paws, Deep Ellum

The guilt is real. Your dog is spending another day waiting by the door of your cramped, boring apartment. Even with a dog walker, your pup may only get an hour or less of exercise. But Dallas has many daycare options that offer pups a fun environment with plenty of frocklicking friends. The best for the urban dweller is Urban Paws in Deep Ellum. Urban Paws lets friendly dogs join the daycare fray with indoor and outdoor play options. Going on a getaway weekend? Urban Paws has your pooch covered with raised beds in individual townhome boarding units with a view of downtown. There is a small retail shop in the entrance for on-the-run dog accessories. Urban Paws also offers bathing and grooming and training classes. Best of all, they offer curbside pooch pick-up and drop-off.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING

Nicole Kwon Concept Store

Dear Dallas, there will be days where you will wish to express your fashion persona without looking like “everybody else.” Or maybe you’re feeling a tad bit “New York” or a little bit “L.A.” Better yet, maybe name-brand designer labels are so yesteryear for you and monograms are oh-so played out. If this sounds like you, then you’re in a pool with many other fashionistas who rave about the Nicole Kwon Concept Store in West Village. Boasting vegan handbags, vegan fashion, ethical apparel, jewelry and more, this eponymous shop racks a cult following that loves Kwon’s eye for indie labels, up-and-coming designers and fashion-forward brands that she artfully curates from her travels around the world.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST BARBER SHOP

Floyd's Barber Shop

As clippers chomp down and your locks float down to the tile floor at Floyd’s Barbershop, you might think for a second that you’re in heaven. When you come to and inevitably say to yourself “Oh yeah, I’m just at a barbershop,” even that won’t be an accurate description of where you are. This is because Floyd’s is more than a barber shop. It’s one of the chillest places to hang out where you also just happen to be able to get your hair tuned up.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST HAIR SALON

Dear Clark

Nowadays, customers want the Netflix approach to just about everything, but personalization is never too much for Holly Dear and her Uptown salon Dear Clark. They pride themselves on pampering, so getting a shampoo, cut or color is all about the customer, and with every second of service, it shows. Pop some bubbly, sit back and soak up the scenery of local artists showcased on the walls, or marvel at the vast selection of privately labeled Dear Clark products. Whatever your needs may be, they get you in and get you out, spoil you and pamper you. With a made-for-you approach to business, a day at Dear Clark will always feel like home.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST SALON FOR TEXTURED HAIR

Pressed Roots

All hair is not created equal, and for the textured and curly-haired girls, a good blowout is hard to find. Enter Pressed Roots, the first-to-market blowout bar catering distinctly to women with textured hair. Heating up tresses one sleek style at a time, the bustling biz is now settled at its new Trinity Groves location with plans to open more. Founder Piersten Gaines made it her mission to open a salon specifically dedicated to textured hair and with the skills and products to do the job. Boasting in-and-out service, impeccable sophistication and contemporary glam, Pressed Roots is the one-stop shop for the latest in Dallas blowout bar locations.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST WITCH SHOP

Soultopia

This year has given us more open-ended questions than an episode of Lost, so we might as well look for answers in the metaphysical. Soultopia is a new age holistic boutique that sells crystals, sage, incense, candles and all the workings to assist you on your quest for healing. We love a good voodoo doll, but you won’t find those here. It’s all productive white magic. Soultopia also offers tarot readings and classes, so take a stab at getting early election results. Just the layout of product alone will make a convert out the sternest of skeptics.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST FASHION DESIGNER

Venny Etienne

Erica Campbell. Cardi B. Beyoncé. Haitian womenswear designer Venny Etienne of Levenity is more than just a local fave; he’s becoming a household name. Whether it’s brushing up on all things couture in Paris or in the Harlem atelier of Dapper Dan, the Project Runway designer continues to rack up win after win, including his recent collaboration with the Queen Bey for her highly acclaimed Black Is King film. The sky is the limit for the talented ready-to-wear designer with all standing back to see which celebrity or runway or film his styles will grace next.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST AXE-THROWING SPOT

Bad Axe Throwing

Those who want to get their aggression out, but in a fun way, need to check out the Dallas location of Bad Axe Throwing. In addition to some walk-ins, these cats cater to private events for up to 12 people, such as birthday and bachelorette parties or corporate shindigs. Plus, it’s super easy to book a timeslot online. Never thrown an axe before? No problem. Just do some quick studying on the Bad Axe website, where you can read how-tos and watch vids of the masters in action. You can also get some pro tips from staff on-site.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST YARD SERVICE

Yard-tenders

After Gov. Greg Abbott shut down the state’s bars in March, a group of Denton bar owners and staff decided to get creative. No longer able to work in the service industry, these folks moved to the lawn service industry. Still, the group’s slogan can apply to both yards and bars: “You’ve been cut off.” Staff from Oak St. Drafthouse, East Side Denton, Miss Angeline’s and Mulberry Street Cantina are now available to take care of customers’ lawn care needs. That includes mowing, mulching, tree trimming, power washing, landscaping, painting, fence work and more. Don’t forget to tip your yard-tender.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST HOME SCHOOL SUPPLIES AND TOYS

Lakeshore Learning

Whether you like it or not, you are probably a homeschooler now. Time to get some teaching incentive tricks like reward stickers to motivate your depressed Zoom zombies. Lakeshore Learning to the rescue! The store caters to any caregiver interested in providing children with learning experiences. These toys aren’t superhero focused or purple and pink. They are fun exploratory toys — like kinetic sand and water beads, water tables with magnetic fishing poles and toy fish, parachutes and balance boards, light tables and Magnatiles. Although at times pricey, Lakeshore Learning is one of few toy stores in the Dallas area that carry educational supplies and toys. You can also find furniture, teaching resources and books, organizational tools, charts and fun learning incentives to help you sail through pandemic remote learning with joy.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST HIPPIE OUTDOORS STORE

Whole Earth Provision Co.

Looking forward to another weekend of camping? Of course you are, there is nothing else to do! Dallas-based Whole Earth Provision Co. has your back with a variety of curated gardening, picnicking, camping and kid supplies. Founded in 1970 by a couple of UT-Austin grads, Whole Earth Provision Co. was based on the ethos of the similarly named hippiey periodical, the Whole Earth Catalog. Shoppers can find high quality tools, interesting books, backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, clothing and other gear for facing the elements and coexisting with nature. The store carries brands such as Fjäll Räven, Birkenstock, Prana, Jellycat, Chaco, Merrell, Pendelton, Marmot, Sorel, Keen, Yeti, Patagonia. Besides clothing and gear, Whole Earth Provision Co. has you covered with clever gifts and well-designed toys. It is a full catalog of a store.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST WIG SHOP

Lemmon Beauty Supply

These days, we own more wigs than clothes, and in the grand scheme of things, that’s OK. For the casually comfy to the playfully daring, this gem is a cult favorite serving look after look in vibrant shapes, colors, styles and cuts. Whether vying for a Diana Ross, Dolly Parton or Beyoncé do, there’s something for everyone here, and the selection does not disappoint. Lovingly stamped by influencers, drag queens, entertainers and more, this mecca for wigs can be a bit much for a newbie. Drink your Red Bull and get energized as wigs stack high from top to bottom, and corner-to-corner, for your spirited pleasure. Choose from synthetic, human or natural hair, whatever it is you fancy. Just know if this is your first trip to this haven, you’ll go a little overboard from excitement, but one thing’s for sure — this visit won’t be your last.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST PANDEMIC-CHIC

Kathy Fielder Boutique

Remember when we used to wear bodycon dresses and heels to the office? The pandemic has changed much about how we live daily life, but just because things have gotten a lot more casual doesn’t mean a girl doesn’t want to look cute. Kathy Fielder Boutique offers relaxed trousers (great for quarantine eating), ruffled short sets and stylish (roomy) tops that will take you from your breakfast table to your couch Zoom sesh to the curbside dinner pickup line in an affordable style.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST PLACE TO SNAG A VINTAGE BAG

Vintage Martini

The bad news is that shopping sprees are down during the pandemic. The good news? Experts say if people do splurge, they’re looking for those pieces that will never go out of style. If you’re in the market for some Louis Vuitton, Goyard or vintage Chanel swag, Vintage Martini has it all in the bag. With a curated selection of the best in luxury designs, this Henderson Avenue spot is one that would make Carrie Bradshaw blush.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST ONLINE STORE

By Way of Dallas

E-commerce label By Way of Dallas is the favorite destination for those wanting to fashionably rep the city. Founded by creative Hance Taplin, the visionary blends Dallas culture, art and style for one of the most exclusive streetwear offerings celebrating Big D. To get in on the goods, you have to follow (well, stalk) the brand, as collections are hinted at and announced via social media. Limited quantities and styles are produced, making the By Way of Dallas collections highly covetable and exclusive, often resulting in items being sold out immediately. Taplin has collaborated with the Dallas Mavericks, Neighborhood Goods and local artists to keep styles fresh, at times customizing the garments to rep Dallas and D-town neighborhoods as well. So if you’re looking to don Dallas loud and definitely proud, tap and follow this brand. Welcome to your latest fashion addiction.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST WELLNESS SPACE

Breathe Meditation and Wellness

“Improving lives one breath at a time” is the slogan for one of Dallas’ latest wellness sensations. Proving ever so essential for 2020, Breathe combines the ancient practice of meditation with state-of-the art technology for a distinctive and soul-soothing experience. Shake up your chakras with some crystal bed therapy or recline and relax with their signature “breathe and rest” class. Either way you have it, just breathe and put your mind at ease.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST COVID FASHION PIVOT

Julie McCullough of Harkensback

As the O.G. of the O.C. (Oak Cliff), fashion designer Julie McCullough is known to take a risk, spell it all out and ruffle a feather or two. Outspoken, witty, caring and courageous, McCullough was one of the initial few to press pause on regular business for her Bishop Arts store Harkensback and go full force into mask production for first responders. One of the earlier professionals to dedicate her sewing team and resources to thousands upon thousands in masks fulfillment, she was also one of the originals to collaborate with local artists on creative designs, a partnership that helped her employees, local artists and of course, the community.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST ART SUPPLY SHOP

Asel Art Supply

Since 1951, Asel Art Supply has provided tools for every type of art project. The shop is a favored destination for North Texas artists. Asel Art is following a strict COVID protocol in-store but also offers curbside pickup. The shop is also taking customer service up a notch by implementing video shopping. Because grand artistic concepts can be hard to explain over the phone, customers are able to shop face-to-face with employees and browse the racks virtually.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST FINE ART

Zarina Karapetyan

Multi-disciplinary artist Zarina Karapetyan creates pieces all over the world in her travels, so they’re injected with the mystique unique to each culture. Her paintings celebrate the blast of cosmic energy, and their effect is at once humbling and empowering. The artist’s sculptures are ethereal, full of sophistication and abstract mystery, the kind of thing that will invite the right kind of conversation: While trying to interpret her work, one is reminded of the overwhelming beauty we fail to see and forget to look for.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST YOGA STUDIO

Black Swan Yoga

Fitness is even better when it’s equitable, and that’s the case for donation-based yoga at Black Swan. There’s a community that’s loyal, which makes sense considering its welcoming environment. Suggested donations are just $10-20 per class. They also have online yoga from its teachers for those who aren’t taking their mats out of the house during the pandemic.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST SNEAKER SHOP

Human Dior

Sneakers almost took an irreparable dive into a fashion “don’t” when Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David and your dad decided to wear no other kind of shoe, but, luckily, figures like Billie Eilish and Kanye West keep the momentum strong. Especially in pandemic times, we don’t feel like dressing up in binding or uncomfortable clothing. While Human Dior appears to be temporarily closed, the Dallas store is accepting consignments on its website, so we won’t have to wait long to shop their rare and high-end resale items. Their specialty is rare, designer and Japanese brands, but the sneaker shop has a wide variety of cool finds, from silver platforms for men to blue suede stilettos, and endless tasteful streetwear.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST CBD STORE

Royal Hemps

Since hemp was federally legalized in 2019, those three little letters “CBD” are everywhere. But the title “Best CBD Store” in Dallas rightfully goes to Royal Hemps. Royal Hemps was established in 2014 and became the first CBD dispensary in Dallas when Ras Judah, the owner of Royal Hemps and Dreads CBD dispensary, introduced CBD to his customers three years before the retail sale of industrial hemp was legalized in Texas. “In the early years of CBD, it was a high level of anxiety and paranoia around trying to educate people, being an open advocate and also having to deal with the pressure of law enforcement,” Judah says. “When you mention the history of CBD in Dallas, you have to mention the contributions Royal Hemps made [to help push for legalization].”

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST FURNITURE STORE

The Eclectic Den

Heaven is a home furnished by the capable hands of the husband-wife team Darcy and Harold Segura of The Eclectic Den. Shop with a clear conscience from the comfort of your own phone on this Instastore, as every item of furniture is rescued and spruced with love. Although the team has a penchant for mid-century modern pieces, they also offer art-cum-furniture from local talents, all of which can also be found at local pop-up markets around the DFW area. Though, be forewarned: Each piece goes fast once posted, so keep a keen eye on the page lest that gold-trimmed vintage cocktail cart rolls away.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST GIFT SHOP

Jade & Clover

The flower-covered storefront of the Deep Ellum gift shop brings a nice touch of nature to the gritty neighborhood. The store carries the kind of items people won’t regift no matter how last minute that Christmas party is but ultimately wins us over with its ability to help make our thumbs green faster than the Hulk’s. The shop’s DIY plant kits are meant for the aspiring gardener and are an easy and satisfying hobby to get into. The entire store is an homage to wellness and Zen with inspirational books and a boutique candle selection. While in reality we take our sweatpant-wearing worst to Walmart, this is where our Instagram best deserves to shop.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST PLACE TO BUY ART FOR A CAUSE

Artists For Public Relief

RISO BAR has been cooking up an abundance of goods since their interactive exhibition at the SMU Pollack Gallery. Although they have been unable to open the riso workshop to the public at this time, one of the impromptu ways the collective has put their talents to excellent use has been through their online shop: Artists For Public Relief. Featuring local artists (with an emphasis on student work), each print is produced on Riso Bar’s machines, and all proceeds go directly to BYP100, The Black Trans Advocacy Coalition and Mothers Against Police Brutality. (Riso refers to a type of stencil printing on a special machine.)

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST CURATED CLOTHING COLLECTION

Myriad: Curated & Creative

Shopping at thrift stores can be time consuming. Hours may pass before you find something good, and even then it’s at the cost of a rip here or a questionable stain there. Myriad: Curated & Creative is an antidote to the trials of that near perfect thrift find. In addition to her curated collection on Etsy, creator Audrey Clark also offers “custom curation,” a personal-shopping service in which the shopper can request a specific piece which Clark will then find and revamp to the buyer’s taste. Every piece is locally sourced, wallet-friendly and full of character, creating a welcome reprieve from both the “ills of fast-fashion” and extortionate vintage store garb.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST PLACE TO BUY A VEGAN COOKBOOK

Bam's Vegan Store

A brief scroll through vegan chef Brandon Waller’s Instagram is, to say the least, mouthwatering. The mac and cheese, falafel burgers and chicken and waffles look deliciously sinful, though because they are vegan, could also potentially be considered healthy. Waller is set to open a Bam’s Vegan restaurant later this year, but during the wait, access to the coveted Southern-fusion recipes offered at The Farmer’s Market is essential. In addition to e-books, Bam’s Vegan offers food for delivery such as nachos and Creole gumbo and an array of sleek trademarked merchandise at its online shop.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST NEIGHBOR

Norman Roscoe

Norman Roscoe is a screen-printing boutique belonging to Ranger Ewing and musician Eric Pulido (E.B. The Younger, Midlake). A staple of the Denton square, the store carries the brand’s impressive selection of retro-inspired T-shirts, stickers and other dècor, but it’s the company’s solidarity that makes it even easier to support. When the pandemic began shattering Norman Roscoe’s neighboring businesses in late March, the brand started its Give Back series, donating $10 of sales per T-shirt to the business of the buyers’ choice. Through the initiative, the company has raised more than $120,000 for Denton businesses. Through the writing on the graphic tees, you can also proclaim your love of individual causes (“Black Lives Rule”) or your disdain for local traffic (“I hate I-35”), whatever mood strikes.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST FACE MASK

The Toadies

Dallas designers have not fallen short in the challenge of coming up with intricate and stylish designs, but the face mask cake goes to Fort Worth band Toadies, whose mask is both a humorous and serious PSA while maintaining that elite, in-the-know feel for rock music fans. The band’s merch includes a black mask that reads “Do you wanna die?” Which is, of course, both a comment about COVID-19 and a lyric to “Possum Kingdom,” the band’s hit song from their 1994 album Rubberneck. The song’s lyrics are as dark as modern times: “Do you want to die, do you want to be my angel?” Maybe we should try reciting them next time we encounter a Karen throwing a fit because she’s been asked to wear a face mask in a public space.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST DENIM

Deep Ellum Denim

No matter how hard tracksuits and sweatpants try, it’s nearly impossible for any other fabric to match denim’s unparalleled reign. Deep Ellum Denim was founded by friends Jeff Kauffman and Bennie Reed, a pair of self-described denim “nerds,” historians and expert curators. The shop specializes in raw selvedge denim (a fashion word that means that the jeans are woven on an authentically old-fashioned loom). The store carries jeans for men and women and brands range from their own Texas-made hand-crafted versions to Japanese and other international brands. Canadian tuxedo enthusiasts need look no further.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST ANTIQUE STORE

Lots of Furniture Antiques Warehouse

Since 1992, Lots of Furniture has stood strong on Riverfront Boulevard, providing design aficionados with antique finds, not the usual old garage sale crap you find at most vintage shops these days. The warehouse-style store has no tea room or well-decorated booths, making the shopping experience refreshingly transactional and cost-effective. Each piece is filled with history and built with enduring quality, including an abundance of delicately carved wood furniture. If you’re looking to make your home a piecemeal catalog collection of utilitarian comfort — with a side of Swedish meatballs — go to Ikea, but if you’re looking to collect pieces that your heirs will fight over, this is the place.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST COLORIST

Tiffany Rae Grimes

Tiffany Rae Grimes is not so much a colorist, but an artist who uses human heads as a canvas. The Dallas stylist has a gift for the avant-garde, matching the most fantastical of clients’ requests with colors found only on an acid-enhanced rainbow. Grimes can whip up vanilla-mocha looks faster than your basic lower-back-tattooed ass can order Starbucks, but she’s at her best with her signature mermaid looks. Not only is Grimes a color wizard, but her salon’s focus is on fragrance- and allergy-free, holistic, eco-friendly and cruelty-free products.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST PAINT STORE

Texas Paint & Wallpaper

One bright side of the pandemic lockdowns is that all that climbing-up-the-walls boredom inspired us to take a closer look at, well, our walls. Home repairs, gardening and redecorating are as intrinsic to early pandemic culture as Tiger King binging. And, speaking of Walmart enthusiasts, if you’ve ever tried to buy paint at the megastore you know why Texas Paint & Wallpaper is absolutely essential to our mental health: Expert customer service, a rich variety in product and home delivery are just some of those reasons.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST PLASTIC SURGEON

Dr. Carlos Barceló

Dr. Carlos Barceló is an eminent craniofacial surgeon. He was one of the team of doctors who separated the skulls of Egyptian twins Mohammed and Ahmed Ibrahim, conjoined at the head in a case so difficult it was featured on Oprah. But Barceló is also a master sculptor of plastic surgery. His cosmetic work (including Brazilian butt lift, Botox and filler injections) is tasteful, life changing but subtle, and his bedside manner is sympathetic and comforting. As a member of the International Esperanza Project, the good doc has also flown overseas to provide free surgeries to children in need. We wouldn’t trust anyone else with our bodies.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST MEN’S STORE

Don Morphy

In a game of “I Spy,” it wouldn’t be hard to spot Don Morphy founder and Cameroon native Daniel Mofor on the streets of Dallas or anywhere else. His knack for tailoring, Italian flair, bursts of print, vibrant colors and sophisticated style is what the label is known for — landing it an exclusive deal with the likes of Kathy Ireland’s Worldwide Brand and into the closets of Bishop T.D. Jakes, Emmitt Smith, Tyra Banks and many others. Newly nestled in its spacious Design District showroom, the Don Morphy brand boasts more than just apparel. It’s an experience.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST PAPER SHOP

Paper Arts

It may seem like the world has gone completely digital, but paper still literally holds currency. The possession of the right paper is what stops you from being unwelcome in a country, and it’s what you get when you’re born and die. Not to mention, it was the first thing to run out — along with common sense — when the world shut down. Dallas staple shop Paper Arts carries seemingly every type of paper from all over the world, and they have a fine print studio where they focus on nontoxic printing with workshops and classes. Yes, save the forests, but if you’re gonna use paper, make it art.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST MAKERSPACE

Dallas Makerspace

Inspiration can strike at any time, so Dallas Makerspace is open 24/7 to cater to your random bouts of creativity. The nonprofit is a collaborative and educational community for DIY artists, craftsmen, designers and everyone else. The Carrollton space offers tools like 3D printers, glass and ceramic kilns, sewing machines and vinyl cutters along with classes and support. Dallas Makerspace is sticking to strict COVID-19 guidelines, but if you don’t have enough face masks, you can always make them here.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST BICYCLE RIDE ORGANIZERS

Red Star Bicycle Shop

If you were in the Design District about three years ago, you may have seen a bunch of cyclists riding down the street in nearly nothing but their underwear. They were riding for an event organized by Red Star Bicycle Shop to promote body positivity. But don’t worry, you don’t have to strip down to get your bike tuned up at Red Star. Just bring your wheels and a smile on your face. If you’re still looking for a crowd to cruise with, you can do so modestly with Red Star’s crew during one of their Road Mile rides.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST CUSTOM CHINA

Vulgar Tea Cups

A Limoges China set may say “class,” but Vulgar Tea Cups tell your enemies what you really mean to say. The teacups and saucers are decorated with delicate flowers and, in the fanciest cursive, spell out tea time pleasantries such as “Eat a dick,” and “I hope you choke.” Some messages are useful; if your recreational snacks make your memory fuzzy you can keep them in a cookie jar labeled “uppers” or on a tray labeled “edibles.” There’s also nothing more satisfying than seeing your MAGA-diehard relatives find a message like “Fuck Trump” underneath their scones. The china is customizable, and a portion of sales goes to charities supporting women and children.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST ARTISTIC PROTEST

Charles Smith II

Dallas designer Charles Smith II released his “Freedom” collection in November 2019. Inspired by the resiliency of Black leaders, culture and experiences, Smith artfully constructed pieces honoring Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and other prominent figures of the civil rights movement. Little did the “Do Not Touch” designer know at the time, but his collection would be resurrected in June 2020 at the JFK Memorial downtown to serve as the centerpiece of hope and inspiration for a Freedom II (Black Lives Matter-inspired) protest where he and leading voices in the Dallas arts industry made a call for equality through images of fashion, art, music and sound. As images of Emmett Till, Malcolm X and George Floyd appeared in projections on the side of the memorial, the peaceful, illustrative protest made a social statement on its own.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST HOTEL

The Joule

Historic in its own right, The Joule effortlessly appeals to Dallas’ multiple personalities. For the ultra-casual, downtown views at either Americano or CBD Provisions fare well, followed by a low-key nightcap at The Midnight Rambler. Don’t forget the mood lighting. The creative falls in love as vibrant art installations, unique retail boutiques and contemporary vibes surround him/her with every step. Coffee and convos take a seat in the spacious foyer, while others travel exclusively to indulge in the world-class spa. Whether it’s a pool-side soiree, rooftop toast or relaxing staycation for two, it’s clear why The Joule is touted as “the cultural epicenter of downtown.”

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST JEWELRY

Julie Cohn Design

“Upscale hippie,” “earthy elegance,” “the kind of thing Alexis Rose would wear” — we’ll try any way to avoid the expression “boho-chic,” but that fashion-favorite duality is exactly what Dallas designer Julie Cohn’s work entails. Cohen’s jewelry encompasses all sorts of beauty: that of culture, nature, luxurious craftsmanship and innovation in design. Her standout pieces include black widow and cocoon bronze earrings. It’s original and evocative, not “ew” at all, David.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST VINYL RECORD STORE

Top Ten Records

This Dallas gem off Jefferson Boulevard is the perfect spot to flip through vinyl while listening to one of your favorite bands play live in the background. Since opening in 1956, Top Ten Records has become more than a record store. It’s become an all-encompassing lifestyle store with old and new records, turntables, clothing and sound systems. Sitting near Texas Theatre, Top Ten relaunched as an arts and culture nonprofit/media library with a huge selection of Tejano, hip-hop, rock and anything else you can think of.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST PET STORE

Hollywood Feed

Avoid the grocery stores and mega-chain pet stores in favor of a shop and team that cares about your furry loved ones. Since simply stepping out for groceries is a risk during this time, Hollywood Feed provides same-day delivery and a variety of sustenance for the animals that matter most to you. Insight, care and knowledge from the Feed’s staff prove there’s a reason why they are called “pet experts.”

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST VINTAGE CLOTHING

Vagabond Vintage Dallas

Let other Dallas shops specialize in vintage couture. Vagabond has the clothing items we actually wear: vintage band tees. The store carries jackets, cowboy boots and other items, but their T-shirts make up the majority of the inventory. If you’re looking for an authentic Van Halen tour tee from the ’80s or original The Simpsons merch, you’ll find it at Vagabond. Their selection is made up of collectibles, and prices are reasonable considering the mileage you’ll get out of your purchase.

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST PLACE TO SELL YOUR OLD RECORDS

Forever Young Records

Inside Forever Young’s trove are more than 250,000 items including vinyl, CDs, cassettes, T-shirts, record players and collectibles. It’s also where owner David Eckstrom evaluates potential buys from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He says collectability, sellability and condition are key factors for sellers seeking top dollar for their merchandise. “Condition falls more heavily on value for Elvis and the Beatles and the like,” he says. “Otherwise, I’ll buy [practically] anything in good shape because somebody will value it. If I don’t have it, and they come in looking for it, I can’t sell it them.”

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST VAPING SHOP

710 Vape

If you’re about that “vape life” then 710 Vape is the palace for you to find the necessary accessories to ensure you’re puffing safely. With a variety of vapes, e-juices and alternative smoking options, 710 Vape ensures that they will meet the high (hehe) standards of their customers with the products they sell. With free shipping for orders over $35, there’s no need to leave the comfort of your own couch. 710 Vape has a variety of collectible items that will sit nicely next to your vape and/or intricately designed “blown glass.”

Best Of Dallas Observer® 2020
Shopping & Services

BEST FLOWER SHOP

Walton's Garden Center

Walton’s Garden Center was established in 1986 and has become Dallas’ own one-stop plant shop. Nestled in the delightfully unkempt trees of Little Forest Hills and just steps away from The Dallas Arboretum, the center serves as something of an arboretum in itself. In addition to plant paraphernalia in the shop and exotic ivies in the nursery, Walton’s offers a “plant library” on its website with advice and expertise on plants of all shapes and sizes. Less whimsical but necessary all the same are their lawn-related services, such as irrigation and landscaping by longtime pros.

