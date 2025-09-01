BEST NAKED YOGA
Spayse Studios
Spayse Studios holds a photo studio and audio room and offers itself as a space for special events, though some are more special than others. Spayse offers naked yoga classes, one class for women, one for men. Now, before you say to yourself “namaste … home instead,” consider there are benefits to doing naked yoga, or so the instructors say. A few years ago, Riverdale actor Charles Melton had to apologize to the world after old fat-shaming tweets of his resurfaced; one famously said, “Fat chicks need to understand that wearing yoga pants is a privilege, not a right.” We say drop yoga trou altogether and go for that downward-facing dong.