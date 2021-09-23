Breakout star Sasha Lane introduced herself to audiences back in 2017 in the award-winning indie drama American Honey, but she had a banner year thanks to several key high profile television projects. Lane showed up in a memorable guest role in an episode of Steven Spielberg's rebooted anthology series Amazing Stories as a troubled teenager who discovers inter-dimensional beings in her hometown. She later played one of the leads in the subversive comic book adaptation Utopia on Amazon Prime. Capping off her standout year with an entry into the Marvel Universe, Lane joined fellow Dallas actors Owen Wilson and Jonathan Majors in Loki. She's set to headline the adaptation of the bestselling Irish romance novel Conversations With Friends next year.