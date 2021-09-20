Take heed, Dave & Busters: With 140-plus games and unlimited daily play for only $10 a person, Cidercade is hard to beat. Located in the Design District, Cidercade stays family-friendly until 8 p.m. and only serves ciders, hard seltzers, and wines they make themselves. Cidercade is "BYOF," or Bring Your Own Food, and invites customers to have food delivered or check out the rotating cast of food trucks that line the parking lot. The arcade is outfitted to please vintage-gaming purists and casual gamers alike. Inside, you'll find all the classics like Street Fighter, Pacman and Donkey Kong, and the newer sports and first-person shooter games.