The Dallas Mavericks joined with Dallas' music scene this year to do their part in the fight against racism. Truth to Power is a project started by Jeff "Skin" Wade, commentator for the Mavericks, and Josey Records co-owner Luke Sardello, with whom Wade owns record label Eastwood Records. Along with the Mavericks, the pair recruited every stellar connection in the music scene (including Leon Bridges, Sarah Jaffe and Black Pumas, as well as several local studios) for an album called Truth To Power Project, pressed on a special triple-album vinyl by Hand Drawn Pressing. Sales from the album go to four nonprofits — For Oak Cliff, the Music Forward Foundation, Joppy Momma's Farm, and Young Leaders, Strong City — that work to counter systemic racism.