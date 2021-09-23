The Best Club DJ in 2016, and the Readers' Choice Best Club DJ in 2017, 2019 and 2020, Red Eye — whose real name is Scottie Canfield — has more than earned the awards and recognition as one of the most skilled and knowledgeable house and techno DJs in Dallas. Resident DJ at It'll Do Club — Dallas' premier destination for house, techno, EDM, dubstep and everything in between, where he recently played back to back with mushroom jazz pioneer Mark Farina — Red Eye has more than two decades of experience under his belt, going all the way back to Club One and Beauty Bar. The size of his vinyl record collection is notorious, as is the scope of his knowledge of classic house and techno tracks.