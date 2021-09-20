Bright neon lights illuminate this Deep Ellum treasure's name: Adair's Saloon. The venue's raw wooden walls are covered with stickers, and the floor is well-worn from late-night shuffles and line dances. This honky-tonk might is a local music landmark. It's one of the oldest bars in Dallas. S.L. and Ann Adair opened the first iteration of the venue in the early '60s on Cedar Springs. Adair's moved to Deep Ellum on Commerce Street about 20 years later where it stands today. The country music watering hole has seen the likes of Jack Ingram, Deryl Dodd and members of The Chicks. Adair's keeps kicking, churning out local country talent like it's nothing.