One of the most beloved independent films in recent memory came from the unique perspective of a 23-year-old Dallas filmmaker. Cooper Raiff had hastily put together a 55-minute experimental project called Madeline & Cooper inspired by his own romantic relationship, which he sent to independent film titan Jay Duplass. So impressed with the young director's ambition, Duplass helped Raiff produce his directorial debut Shithouse, a coming-of-age dramedy that Raiff also starred in. Shithouse tells the story of Alex, an insecure college freshman who struggles to adjust after moving from his home in Dallas to California; he struggles to connect with friends and frequently calls home to his mother and younger sister. Alex gradually grows out of his shell after a magical night introduces romance into his lonely life. Earning comparisons to indie classics like Kicking and Screaming and Before Sunrise, Shithouse took home the Grand Jury Prize for Best Narrative Feature at the SXSW Film Festival.