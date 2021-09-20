In the dictionary entry for dive bar, there should be a picture of O'Riley's in Dallas. Though there hasn't been smoking inside the club for a while, the musty smell of years of tobacco smacks you in the face as soon as you step inside. And that's not a bad thing. It reminds us of simpler times, when you could smoke a stogie without any consideration for nonsmoking patrons. On any given night, you might hear live rock, metal or blues shooting from O'Riley's stage monitors as you shoot pool, throw darts and drown your sorrows in alcohol.