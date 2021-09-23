One of the biggest losses of 2021 actually didn't have anything to do with the viral shutdown but it still stung just as hard. The Knox Street staple Wild About Harry's announced that it would close up shop because the building's owners wanted to put something in its place that would make the neighborhood look like every other gentrified restaurant district in the country. The 25-year-old establishment has served the tastiest custard treat in the city. Harry's final weekend let customers come in and empty the freezers and pantries during the July 4th weekend and the response was magnificent. People stood for hours in lines that lasted as long as the weekend itself to get one last taste of its signature iced treat.