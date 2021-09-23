Josh and Amanda Smith, the founders of the Banjos to Beats concert production group, have turned Facebook's power to connect communities into something positive and informative with their popular DFW Corona Connection group. The Smiths started with the basics like daily updates on infection totals and locations for vaccinations, but they built a popular, stylish forum that allows for deep discussions. The pair do an excellent job of keeping the group on topic even when politics intrudes into the conversation.