OK, we admit it: We were a bit skeptical when we learned the Grapevine-raised "White Iverson" rapper Post Malone dabbled in country. But our boy pleasantly surprised us when he played a couple of tunes during a March virtual concert hosted by Texas actor Matthew McConaughey. In the livestream, Malone positively nails two covers: "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)" by Brad Paisley and Sturgill Simpson's "You Can Have the Crown." Honestly, the dude's as gifted a country crooner as he is a rapper, and he's a badass guitarist, too. Posty better giddy-up and record a country album.