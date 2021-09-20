It's been proven: You can start singing at your local karaoke night and go on to become a star. Robert Olivas knows this all too well. He makes his money onstage as a karaoke host at bars all across DFW, including at The Cottage Lounge every Monday. He says karaoke is an art form. Faces come and go from karaoke nights he hosts. But sometimes, they go from entertaining friends on the stage at The Cottage Lounge to competing on the global stage in the Karaoke World Championship. With a pro by your side like Olivas at The Cottage Lounge, you could become a karaoke star.