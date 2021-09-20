After the pandemic hit North Texas, everything ground to a halt. But with his keyboard and loop machine, Marc Rebillet helped lighten the mood with a gargantuan dose of absurdist comedy. The Dallas native produces the ultimate one-man livestream show often while wearing nothing but boxers and a robe. We don't know how anyone can write a song — on the spot — that's both catchy and gut-achingly funny. Rebillet's gift may be one of life's great mysteries, but his singular showmanship keeps us afloat during dark times.