The African American Museum of Dallas has one of the largest folk art collections in the nation. Since opening in 1974, the museum in Fair Park has explored the African-American experience and history through lectures, displays and exhibitions like Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth, which came to Dallas from the Smithsonian Institution for a stint at the museum. The exhibit profiled Black icons and the impact they have on the country's historical and cultural landscape. The African American Museum of Dallas houses more than 60 archival collections, 200 African artifacts and 150 paintings and sculptures.