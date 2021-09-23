One of the icons of classic cinema was honored with an extensive Fort Worth exhibition that featured some of the most iconic props and memorabilia from his filmography. Displaying items from classic Westerns like The Searchers, Stagecoach, Red River, Rio Bravo, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance and The Shootist, the John Wayne Museum walks attendees through four decades of "The Duke's" career. It's not just film highlights though, as the experience provides intimate details about Wayne's challenging childhood and features segments of his acclaimed original poetry. The 10,000-square-foot exhibit ion includes exclusive merchandise such as Wayne's signature bourbon. Adjacent to the Fort Worth Stockyards, it's a truly unique Texan experience.