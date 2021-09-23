Want to own a coffee shop or create an impressive latte? Texas Coffee School's three-day course leads people through the labyrinth of developing a business plan, choosing a location, negotiating a lease, crunching numbers and making coffee. The java academy's hands-on training method also covers everyday essentials like consistency and quality. Texas Coffee School, located in Arlington, was founded by Tom Vincent a decade ago. In addition to the school's three-day business course, people can learn how to hone their expresso and milk skills. Other subjects include coffee brewing, manager and barista training, plus there's a 4-hour class dedicated solely to creating some bad-ass latte art.