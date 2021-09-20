Best Place To Meet Jocks

If you're looking for somewhere to witness diehard sports fandom but can't handle another round at a Cowboys bar, this is your spot. This North Texas chain operates several locations around DFW and still manages to generate the sort of fervor only found in British pubs on Premier League game days. With at least 15 beers on tap and dozens available by bottle, your excursion is sure to be well-oiled. If soccer and beer aren't your thing, The Londoner has a generous spread of deliciously greasy pub fare you don't want to miss. Think unruly portions of fish and chips, or shepherd's pie as big as your face.