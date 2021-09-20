Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Best Place To Meet Jocks

September 20, 2021 1:23PM

If you're looking for somewhere to witness diehard sports fandom but can't handle another round at a Cowboys bar, this is your spot. This North Texas chain operates several locations around DFW and still manages to generate the sort of fervor only found in British pubs on Premier League game days. With at least 15 beers on tap and dozens available by bottle, your excursion is sure to be well-oiled. If soccer and beer aren't your thing, The Londoner has a generous spread of deliciously greasy pub fare you don't want to miss. Think unruly portions of fish and chips, or shepherd's pie as big as your face.

KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Best Of

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation