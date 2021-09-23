This question applies to many things in life, we know, but why play regular basketball when you can play (wait for it) drunk basketball? Nothing brings out our inner heroes like drinking into a magical, sweet delusion when we believe ourselves capable of things we couldn't even manage at our most soberly coordinated — like dancing or talking to others. The Grapevine is an ideal spot to drink (and/or) attempt to conquer an outdoors basketball hoop, or simply to make new friends. It's an equal parts quaint and lively dive bar with a massive patio with large picnic tables perfect to keep socially distant (even in non-pandemic times). Nothing beats the bar's friendly atmosphere, where your enthusiasm for athleticism will likely be met if not with cheers, at least with no booing.