Open every day from 11:30 a.m. until 1 in the morning, Sharky's is a North Dallas sports bar where you can get hammered and practice your forehand, your backhand and your top spin all at that same time. In between drunken rounds of ping pong, you can chow down on jalapeno poppers, a burger or anything else from their full-service kitchen. (We recommend eating light if you've got a tough match ahead of you.) Even better, the "happy hour" lasts from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., so you're sure to get sloshed while you smack the ball across the table at your opponent.