The owners weren't wrong when they said walking into Yellow Rosa is like traveling to the beaches of Tulum and cantinas of San Miguel de Allende. The drink menu is stacked with their takes on classics like the Paper Plane and the French 75. On Saturdays and Sundays between frozen margaritas, you'll want to make time to chow down on something from their brunch menu. Order some chips and salsa just to get started. Then go all in with the bistek y huevos (chargrilled picanha steak, chimichurri, papas y chorizo with two sunny side up eggs) or the carnitas sope (two sopes with pork topped with pork carnitas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, crema and black beans). Just bring a designated driver. You're going to need it.