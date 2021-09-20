The Granada Theater has always offered decent drinks and food, but they take a backseat to the venue's concerts. Granada owner Mike Schoder wanted food and drinks to take the spotlight at Sundown at Granada, a beer garden and restaurant located next door to the theater. After extensive renovations transformed the spot that once belonged to seedy dance clubs, the space is now a warm, welcoming space with killer views of Dallas from the rooftop. Craft cocktails like Sundown's modest mule, the seasonal 'rita, or anytime old fashioned will help you raise the roof while you're on the roof.