Best Rooftop Bar

Sundown at Granada

Best Rooftop Bar
Courtesy Sundown at Granada

The Granada Theater has always offered decent drinks and food, but they take a backseat to the venue's concerts. Granada owner Mike Schoder wanted food and drinks to take the spotlight at Sundown at Granada, a beer garden and restaurant located next door to the theater. After extensive renovations transformed the spot that once belonged to seedy dance clubs, the space is now a warm, welcoming space with killer views of Dallas from the rooftop. Craft cocktails like Sundown's modest mule, the seasonal 'rita, or anytime old fashioned will help you raise the roof while you're on the roof.

Best Country Bar

Adair's Saloon

Adair's Saloon

Bright neon lights illuminate this Deep Ellum treasure's name: Adair's Saloon. The venue's raw wooden walls are covered with stickers, and the floor is well-worn from late-night shuffles and line dances. This honky-tonk might is a local music landmark. It's one of the oldest bars in Dallas. S.L. and Ann Adair opened the first iteration of the venue in the early '60s on Cedar Springs. Adair's moved to Deep Ellum on Commerce Street about 20 years later where it stands today. The country music watering hole has seen the likes of Jack Ingram, Deryl Dodd and members of The Chicks. Adair's keeps kicking, churning out local country talent like it's nothing.

Best Stage for Singer Songwriters

Opening Bell Coffee

Opening Bell Coffee

Coffee grinding, people talking and music playing over the PA fill Opening Bell Coffee Shop as you enter. Big things have come out of this small, intimate Dallas coffee shop. Over 20 contestants from The Voice have performed at Opening Bell in the last few years. Acts like Leon Bridges, Sarah Jaffe and Charley Crockett have also graced the stage. Local singer-songwriters come through every week for the shop's open mic night. Regulars can go on to play five-song featured sets on open mic night or get booked for full-on gigs at this Dallas staple.

Best Virtual Open Mic

Poor David's Pub

Poor David's Pub

Musicians and venues have had to be more than creative throughout the pandemic. The show must go on, after all, and it certainly has for the singer-songwriters tuning in for Poor David's Pub's virtual open mic night. Host Rob Case has helped keep it all going. Musicians sign up throughout the week, and then it's lights, camera, action on Monday nights. Viewers can catch it live on Facebook and, if they choose, make donations to help the folks at Poor David's keep doing their thing.

Best Latin Bar

Yellow Rosa

Best Latin Bar
Anthony Macias

The owners weren't wrong when they said walking into Yellow Rosa is like traveling to the beaches of Tulum and cantinas of San Miguel de Allende. The drink menu is stacked with their takes on classics like the Paper Plane and the French 75. On Saturdays and Sundays between frozen margaritas, you'll want to make time to chow down on something from their brunch menu. Order some chips and salsa just to get started. Then go all in with the bistek y huevos (chargrilled picanha steak, chimichurri, papas y chorizo with two sunny side up eggs) or the carnitas sope (two sopes with pork topped with pork carnitas, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, crema and black beans). Just bring a designated driver. You're going to need it.

Best Place To Speed Date

Jaxon Beer Garden

Had enough of swiping? Of sick, half-hearted text conversations with strangers? Jaxon Beer Garden hosts a series of speed dating events that'll break you out of your online dating funk. Participants pay $25 a ticket to chat with someone new every 5 minutes or so while enjoying Jaxon's craft beers and cocktails. Nestled in the heart of Downtown, Jaxon is a relaxed, open-air space with the perfect vibe for some low-pressure chats with fellow singles. When you've decided whom you want to see again, organizers collect your submission and email everyone their requested matches a few days after. The series includes events exclusively for the LGBTQ+ community as well.

Best Fancy Date Night Bar

Bowen House

Bowen House
Courtesy Bowen House

Though it's one of Uptown's oldest buildings and a state historical landmark, Bowen House has earned its place as Dallas' go-to for fancy dates with its menu of exquisite cocktails and high-class speakeasy ambience. Dallasites looking to impress someone special are sure to love the dark interiors and deft service (the menu encourages patrons, in all caps, to ask for "suggestions from the bar"). Bowen House is focused on its drinks, but their highbrow eats--from the truffle-showered steak tartare to the veal katsu--are still made to perfection. If you're looking for a more exclusive setting, get in line early: Bowen House's Back Room is one of the harder reservations in town to secure.

Best Place To Meet Jocks

The Londoner

The Londoner Pub

If you're looking for somewhere to witness diehard sports fandom but can't handle another round at a Cowboys bar, this is your spot. This North Texas chain operates several locations around DFW and still manages to generate the sort of fervor only found in British pubs on Premier League game days. With at least 15 beers on tap and dozens available by bottle, your excursion is sure to be well-oiled. If soccer and beer aren't your thing, The Londoner has a generous spread of deliciously greasy pub fare you don't want to miss. Think unruly portions of fish and chips, or shepherd's pie as big as your face.

Best Arcade Bar

Cidercade

Best Arcade Bar
Mikel Galicia

Take heed, Dave & Busters: With 140-plus games and unlimited daily play for only $10 a person, Cidercade is hard to beat. Located in the Design District, Cidercade stays family-friendly until 8 p.m. and only serves ciders, hard seltzers, and wines they make themselves. Cidercade is "BYOF," or Bring Your Own Food, and invites customers to have food delivered or check out the rotating cast of food trucks that line the parking lot. The arcade is outfitted to please vintage-gaming purists and casual gamers alike. Inside, you'll find all the classics like Street Fighter, Pacman and Donkey Kong, and the newer sports and first-person shooter games.

Best Speakeasy

Truth & Alibi

Best Speakeasy
Roderick Pullum

Candy shop in the front, speakeasy in the back. If you want a refreshing spin on your nights out in Deep Ellum, Truth & Alibi is your best bet. Take the time to track down the secret password online (hint: check Facebook), and you're all set to enter Truth & Alibi's backroom. There you'll find a Prohibition-style lounge replete with early '20s art and dramatically low lighting. You're there for the underground (and slightly gaudy) vibe, to be sure, but there's still a strong roster of classic cocktails to choose from, plus several absinthe-infused and house-specialty drinks.

