Some of the best things to come out of music are the things you didn't know you wanted. That's how emerging Dallas musician Cameron McCloud built a following for his group Cure for Paranoia's ambitious second album BAMN (By Any Means Necessary). McCloud, producer Jay Analog and engineer Tomahawk Jones put together the self-effacing, open and catchy eight-track album and first released the EP on Soundcloud as a secret gift for a monetary donation. Songs like "99" and "Dolla Dolla Bill Y'all" take mainstream rap sounds and themes and turn them on their ear to create something complex, heady and funny as hell. The only thing McCloud and his crew take seriously is the production to record and mix awesome songs that aren't so serious. The result produced sounds that are thought-provoking, clever and cool.