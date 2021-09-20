Coffee grinding, people talking and music playing over the PA fill Opening Bell Coffee Shop as you enter. Big things have come out of this small, intimate Dallas coffee shop. Over 20 contestants from The Voice have performed at Opening Bell in the last few years. Acts like Leon Bridges, Sarah Jaffe and Charley Crockett have also graced the stage. Local singer-songwriters come through every week for the shop's open mic night. Regulars can go on to play five-song featured sets on open mic night or get booked for full-on gigs at this Dallas staple.