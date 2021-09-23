Social media communities like TikTok are filled with people who think they have musical talent but are entertaining for reasons that go far beyond musicality. Singer Christi Lux found a spotlight on TikTok, but unlike 99 percent of the music makers on the short video platform, she has scads of talent and a luxurious singing voice. Lux's song "BEBE" uses a reggaeton sound to express what she describes as a feeling "like when you have a crush on somebody and you talk to that special person, but for some reason, neither of you have the courage to tell each other your true feelings" in her profile feature. The track went viral and brought attention to her impressive body of expressive and moving love songs that's also helping her line up new shows and make connections in the industry.