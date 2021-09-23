Some people are really into Halloween, but spending thousands of dollars on yard decorations doesn't necessarily make the displays any more creative. Dads, take some notes from artist Steven Novak, whose elaborate Halloween decorations terrified neighbors who called the police over what they believed to be a bloodbath taking place in his East Dallas front yard. The story on Novak's home (which, to brag, we reported first) was covered worldwide, from Newsweek and People to publications in France, Italy, Brazil and Singapore.