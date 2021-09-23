Yes, it's Monday night. Yes, it's in Fort Worth. Yes, drinks are expensive. But if you want to enjoy classic house and techno performed by talented local DJs with the best possible vibes, drop what you're doing and run don't walk to Curfew Bar near Sundance Square. Curated by DJ offparole alongside resident DJs boyblk and C.B. Smoove, the music's bumping from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. every Monday night. Lasers by Michael Moore strobe, anime plays behind the booth and everybody dances the night away. The top Texan techno talent — think Pro Ghost, J. Harcrow, IAMYU, Bout, Rami and American Matthew — performs here on the reg. All are welcome at this raging techno party that intentionally harkens back to the Detroit house scene created by people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community.